Croatia eliminates World Cup favorites Brazil in penalty shootout

Croatia pulled off a stunning upset in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup, defeating favorites Brazil in a penalty shootout.

The game went into overtime after both teams failed to score in regulation.

Brazil struck first in overtime. Neymar weaved his way into the penalty box in the 106th minute and put the ball into the back of the net.

Croatia would continue to apply pressure, knowing they were minutes away from being eliminated from the tournament.

Bruno Petkovic scored from the top of the penalty box in the 117th minute.

After 122 minutes of play, the game would be determined in a penalty shootout. Croatia scored on their first attempt. Brazil missed its first shot.

Croatia would go on to make their next three kicks. Brazil was eliminated on their fourth kick after Marquinhos' shot bounced off the post.

Croatia will take on the winner of the match between Argentina and the Netherlands, who defeated USA in the previous round.