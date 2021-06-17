Watch
NewsWorld

Actions

Chinese crew docks at new space station for 3-month mission

items.[0].image.alt
Ng Han Guan/AP
A Long March-2F Y12 rocket carrying a crew of Chinese astronauts in a Shenzhou-12 spaceship lifts off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Jiuquan in northwestern China, Thursday, June 17, 2021. China has launched the first three-man crew to its new space station in its the ambitious programs first crewed mission in five years. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Chinese rocket
Posted at 7:33 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 07:33:15-04

JIUQUAN, China — A Chinese spaceship carrying a three-person crew has docked with China's new space station at the start of a three-month mission, marking a milestone in the country's ambitious space program.

The Shenzhou-12 craft connected with the Tiangong space station module about six hours after takeoff Thursday. According to CNN, the station is still under construction at low-Earth orbit.

The crew will carry out experiments, test equipment, conduct maintenance and prepare the station for receiving two laboratory modules next year. CNN reports that the mission will include two long-duration spacewalks.

After three more crew launches and two launches of lab module pieces, China hopes to complete the space station's construction by late 2022.

According to the BBC, China is developing its own space station because it has been excluded from the International Space Station project — a coalition of the U.S., Japan, Canada, Russia and European nations.

According to the BBC, China says it will cooperate with other nations in its space station project.

The mission brings to 14 the number of astronauts China has launched into space since 2003, becoming only the third country after the former Soviet Union and the United States to do so on its own.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku