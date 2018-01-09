Video of St. Petersburg medical assistant calming boy down during his shots goes viral

A medical assistant in St. Petersburg is going viral for her innovative efforts to calm a 4-year-old boy down during his shots.

Tiffany Marshall took her grandson D'mitri took the doctor to get his shots required by his school.

Any kid would be a little nervous going into the doctor's office, but M.A. Myranda Monroe of Community Health Centers of Pinellas at Johnnie Ruth Clarke made it fun for him.

She tells the boy she's going to do a magic trick, and that they were going to paint, creative ways to make getting pricked and having blood drawn seem like part of a game.

He was also promised $5 for each shot if he didn't cry. He ended up with $35 before it was all said and done.

The video has garnered more than 27 million views.

"People just saw the good," Marshall said. "There was a lot of good. This lady helped him through shots. She made it fun for him."

D'Mitri's grandmother found Monroe on Facebook and said thank you again.

She says her grandson is now a lot less fearful getting shots.