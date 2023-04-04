Woman arrested in Martin County for human smuggling & drug possession

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A 56-year-old woman is facing numerous charges after deputies found two "undocumented individuals" and drugs in her car during a traffic stop.

Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested Brenda Boaz over the weekend.

Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop after she made an illegal turn and then mysteriously turned off her headlights.

When questioned, they learned that Boaz had picked up an unknown number of people from the Mexico/New Mexico border, and spent the past few days dropping them off in various parts of the United States.

One of these stops included Martin County.

According to deputies Boaz was receiving between $2,500 and $3,000 per person to smuggle them into the country.

During the traffic stop a man in Boaz's car said he had no ties to Martin County but was dropped off, and planned to live on the streets until he could find a job.

MCSO say the woman said she was here to connect with other family members who were already there.

When deputies searched the vehicle, they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, plastic baggies, and marijuana.

Also inside the vehicle was a written log titled, “Trips Taken". The "undocumented" man and woman were turned over to border patrol, and the log was turned over to federal authorities.

Boaz was taken to the Martin County Jail and faces charges of human smuggling, transporting drugs, possessing or selling a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.