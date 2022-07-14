Wife says husband killed her parents while she was out of country

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The daughter of an elderly couple who was beaten to death at their home in Palm Beach County spoke to WPTV on Tuesday about the man accused of the crime.

Gabriela Lagos said her husband, Guillermo Silva, 57, killed her parents two weeks ago.

Lagos was in Chile when the killing happened and said Silva stayed to look after her parents.

She said her husband initially gave her a heads up and told her he had plans to hurt her. A week later, her parents were found dead inside their home, beaten to death.

2 dead, suspect arrested in West Palm Beach

Lagos said after the killings, Silva also tried to send her videos of the dead bodies to her phone.

"He had my mom's phone and he said, 'Put the camera on, I got something for you,'" she said.

Lagos said she has known Silva for decades and is still trying to process everything.

"I'm still in shock. I'm going to need a lot of support, emotional support," she said. "I have to be strong for my children and for my grandchildren."

Silva has been charged with two counts of murder and is due back in court in August.

The family has since set up a GoFund me page. To help Lagos and her grandchildren, click here.