FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A legal expert is questioning Ryan Routh's ability to represent himself after new court records reveal the dozens of exhibits he wanted to show the jury as evidence in the case.

Routh was found guilty of trying to assassinate Donald Trump in September 2024, along with four other related charges. He now faces the possibility of life in prison.

WATCH BELOW: Why was Routh allowed to defend himself during trial?

Why was Ryan Routh allowed to defend himself during Trump attempted assassination trial?

Routh was allowed to represent himself as his own defense attorney.

However, his defense only lasted less than three hours after a judge ruled his exhibits of evidence and witnesses couldn't be introduced to the jury.

Judge Aileen Cannon ruled these pieces of evidence were irrelevant to the trial and were submitted past the discovery deadline.

They include Routh's autobiography called "Not My America", a letter to the leaders of North Korea, various items related to his time in Ukraine, pieces of a skate park, various haikus, locker shelves he built, as well as his Eagle Scout application and dozens of other items.

Court records show a lot of Routh's witnesses were character witnesses, which were mostly ruled irrelevant to the case.

Attorney Michelle Suskauer told WPTV these pieces of evidence would have never been allowed in a courtroom. She said Routh's attempts to present this evidence are proof he doesn't understand the rules of evidence proficient enough to overcome her efforts.

"He's not familiar with the rules of federal criminal procedure, and he's not an experienced attorney, so that is certainly a detriment to him and his defense," Suskauer said.

Routh also stabbed himself with a pen after the verdict was read Tuesday afternoon. WPTV reporter Kate Hussey saw U.S. Marshals tackle Routh as his daughter screamed in the back of the courtroom.

Ryan Routh tries to stab self with pen after guilty verdict

Cannon allowed Routh to represent himself after a hearing earlier this year.

The hearing occurred after Routh asked the court to represent himself, which is his constitutional right under the 6th Amendment, and also requested his public defenders be removed from the case.

Cannon said Routh's forensic evaluation referenced that he had mixed personality features, but didn't impede his ability to knowingly and voluntarily waive his right to counsel.

The judge also used an eight-factor test to make the decision, which included:



Defendant's age, health and education

Defendant's contact with lawyers prior to trial

Defendant's knowledge of the nature of the charges and possible defenses and penalties

Defendant's understanding of the rules of evidence, procedure and courtroom decorum

Defendant's experience in criminal trials

Whether standby counsel was appointed and, if so, the extent to which standby counsel aided in the trial

Any mistreatment or coercion of the defendant

Whether the defendant was attempting to manipulate the trial

Regardless, Cannon repeatedly reprimanded Routh to follow the rules of evidence during the trial and asked questions to ensure he would follow the rules.

There were also consequences for not following the rules, including Routh's opening and closing statement being cut short, sudden calls for impromptu breaks and Routh occasionally appearing intimidated to object or challenge government prosecutors.

At one point during closing arguments, Routh even asked to reinstate his public defender. However, Cannon denied that request.

More of WPTV's coverage of Trump assassination attempt below:

Fort Pierce Routh rests his case in Trump attempted assassination trial Ethan Stein

Fort Pierce Prosecution rests in Trump attempted assassination trial Ethan Stein

Fort Pierce Sniper testifies Ryan Routh used military-style tactics Ethan Stein

Fort Pierce Witnesses place Routh in PBC days before alleged assassination attempt Ethan Stein

Fort Pierce FBI details digital trail in trial of man accused of trying to kill Trump Ethan Stein

Fort Pierce Witnesses detail 'sniper's nest' in trial of man accused of trying to kill Trump Ethan Stein

Fort Pierce Trump assassination attempt suspect forfeits opening statement at trial David Fischer

Fort Pierce Jury selected for man charged with trying to kill Trump Ethan Stein

Fort Pierce Ryan Routh Trial: Jury pool shrinks as screening continues David Fischer

Region Martin County 'This was our moment of truth:' MCSO recounts arrest of Ryan Routh Tyler Hatfield

National News Jury selection begins in the trial over alleged Trump assassination plot Scripps News Group

Fort Pierce Final preps for trial of man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump David Fischer

Trump Suspect in Trump attempted assassination will be allowed to represent self Ethan Stein

Trump Man accused of Trump assassination attempt wants to represent himself Associated Press

WPTV Investigates Suspect in Trump case won't use insanity defense, attorneys say Dave Bohman

Trump Judge: Expert can check rifle's operability in Trump assassination attempt Associated Press

State Florida AG files state charges against Routh after DOJ drops objections Dave Bohman

Trump This is how Martin County deputies took down Trump suspect Todd Wilson

Trump Deputies who apprehended suspect meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago Scott Sutton

Trump Suspect in Trump apparent assassination faces these charges Dave Bohman

Trump What we know about suspect in Trump assassination attempt Adriana Gomez Licon

Trump Residents who live near Trump golf club saying this after assassination attempt Zitlali Solache

Trump 'Shocked and saddened': Democratic leaders weigh-in on assassination attempt Joel Lopez

National Politics Trump: Law enforcement was 'absolutely outstanding' responding to gunman Justin Boggs

Trump 'See something, say something': Woman says she saw suspect's SUV surrounded Aja Dorsainvil