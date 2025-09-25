Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Why was Ryan Routh allowed to defend himself during Trump attempted assassination trial?

Routh was ruled competent enough to represent himself, but tried to kill himself with a pen after verdict
This courtroom sketch shows U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon listening to Ryan Routh during his trial where he is charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at a golf course in South Florida, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Fort Pierce, Fla.
Lothar Speer
This courtroom sketch shows U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon listening to Ryan Routh during his trial where he is charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at a golf course in South Florida, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Fort Pierce, Fla.
This courtroom sketch shows U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon listening to Ryan Routh during his trial where he is charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at a golf course in South Florida, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Fort Pierce, Fla.
Posted
and last updated

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A legal expert is questioning Ryan Routh's ability to represent himself after new court records reveal the dozens of exhibits he wanted to show the jury as evidence in the case.

Routh was found guilty of trying to assassinate Donald Trump in September 2024, along with four other related charges. He now faces the possibility of life in prison.

WATCH BELOW: Why was Routh allowed to defend himself during trial?

Why was Ryan Routh allowed to defend himself during Trump attempted assassination trial?

Routh was allowed to represent himself as his own defense attorney.

However, his defense only lasted less than three hours after a judge ruled his exhibits of evidence and witnesses couldn't be introduced to the jury.

Judge Aileen Cannon ruled these pieces of evidence were irrelevant to the trial and were submitted past the discovery deadline.

They include Routh's autobiography called "Not My America", a letter to the leaders of North Korea, various items related to his time in Ukraine, pieces of a skate park, various haikus, locker shelves he built, as well as his Eagle Scout application and dozens of other items.

Court records show a lot of Routh's witnesses were character witnesses, which were mostly ruled irrelevant to the case.

Attorney Michelle Suskauer told WPTV these pieces of evidence would have never been allowed in a courtroom. She said Routh's attempts to present this evidence are proof he doesn't understand the rules of evidence proficient enough to overcome her efforts.

"He's not familiar with the rules of federal criminal procedure, and he's not an experienced attorney, so that is certainly a detriment to him and his defense," Suskauer said.

Routh also stabbed himself with a pen after the verdict was read Tuesday afternoon. WPTV reporter Kate Hussey saw U.S. Marshals tackle Routh as his daughter screamed in the back of the courtroom.

Ryan Routh tries to stab self with pen after guilty verdict

Cannon allowed Routh to represent himself after a hearing earlier this year.

The hearing occurred after Routh asked the court to represent himself, which is his constitutional right under the 6th Amendment, and also requested his public defenders be removed from the case.

Cannon said Routh's forensic evaluation referenced that he had mixed personality features, but didn't impede his ability to knowingly and voluntarily waive his right to counsel.

The judge also used an eight-factor test to make the decision, which included:

  • Defendant's age, health and education
  • Defendant's contact with lawyers prior to trial
  • Defendant's knowledge of the nature of the charges and possible defenses and penalties
  • Defendant's understanding of the rules of evidence, procedure and courtroom decorum
  • Defendant's experience in criminal trials
  • Whether standby counsel was appointed and, if so, the extent to which standby counsel aided in the trial
  • Any mistreatment or coercion of the defendant
  • Whether the defendant was attempting to manipulate the trial

Regardless, Cannon repeatedly reprimanded Routh to follow the rules of evidence during the trial and asked questions to ensure he would follow the rules.

There were also consequences for not following the rules, including Routh's opening and closing statement being cut short, sudden calls for impromptu breaks and Routh occasionally appearing intimidated to object or challenge government prosecutors.

At one point during closing arguments, Routh even asked to reinstate his public defender. However, Cannon denied that request.

More of WPTV's coverage of Trump assassination attempt below:

This courtroom sketch shows Secret Service agent Robert Fercano identifying the defendant in the trial of Ryan Routh, who is charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at a golf course in South Florida, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Fort Pierce

Routh rests his case in Trump attempted assassination trial

Ethan Stein
This courtroom sketch shows lead government prosecutor John Shipley speaking during the opening statements of the during the trial of Ryan Routh, who is charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at a golf course in South Florida, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Fort Pierce

Prosecution rests in Trump attempted assassination trial

Ethan Stein
This courtroom sketch shows Secret Service special agent Jason Harris testifying during the trial of Ryan Routh, who is charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at a golf course near West Palm Beach, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Fort Pierce

Sniper testifies Ryan Routh used military-style tactics

Ethan Stein
This courtroom sketch shows Secret Service agent Robert Fercano identifying the defendant in the trial of Ryan Routh, who is charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at a golf course in South Florida, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Fort Pierce

Witnesses place Routh in PBC days before alleged assassination attempt

Ethan Stein
This courtroom sketch shows Secret Service agent Robert Fercano identifying the defendant in the trial of Ryan Routh, who is charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at a golf course in South Florida, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Fort Pierce

FBI details digital trail in trial of man accused of trying to kill Trump

Ethan Stein
This courtroom sketch shows Secret Service special agent Jason Harris testifying during the trial of Ryan Routh, who is charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at a golf course near West Palm Beach, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Fort Pierce

Witnesses detail 'sniper's nest' in trial of man accused of trying to kill Trump

Ethan Stein
This courtroom sketch shows Secret Service agent Robert Fercano identifying the defendant in the trial of Ryan Routh, who is charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at a golf course in South Florida, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Fort Pierce

Trump assassination attempt suspect forfeits opening statement at trial

David Fischer
Ryan Wesley Routh after arrest

Fort Pierce

Jury selected for man charged with trying to kill Trump

Ethan Stein
Ryan Wesley Routh after arrest

Fort Pierce

Ryan Routh Trial: Jury pool shrinks as screening continues

David Fischer
Ryan Wesley Routh is taken into custody by Martin County deputies on Sept. 15, 2024.

Region Martin County

'This was our moment of truth:' MCSO recounts arrest of Ryan Routh

Tyler Hatfield
Single (19).jpg

National News

Jury selection begins in the trial over alleged Trump assassination plot

Scripps News Group
Ryan Wesley Routh after arrest

Fort Pierce

Final preps for trial of man accused of attempting to assassinate Trump

David Fischer
Ryan Wesley Routh after arrest

Trump

Suspect in Trump attempted assassination will be allowed to represent self

Ethan Stein
Ryan Routh mugshot

Trump

Man accused of Trump assassination attempt wants to represent himself

Associated Press
Ryan Wesley Routh after arrest

WPTV Investigates

Suspect in Trump case won't use insanity defense, attorneys say

Dave Bohman
Ryan Wesley Routh is taken into custody by Martin County deputies on Sept. 15, 2024.

Trump

Judge: Expert can check rifle's operability in Trump assassination attempt

Associated Press
Ryan Wesley Routh after arrest

State

Florida AG files state charges against Routh after DOJ drops objections

Dave Bohman
Deputy Nicholas Shaw and Ryan Routh

Trump

This is how Martin County deputies took down Trump suspect

Todd Wilson
Martin County deputies who helped arrest Ryan Routh meet Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Sept. 17, 2024.

Trump

Deputies who apprehended suspect meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Scott Sutton
The suspect in former President Donald Trump's most recent assassination attempt makes his first appearance in a federal courthouse in West Palm Beach on Sept. 16, 2024.

Trump

Suspect in Trump apparent assassination faces these charges

Dave Bohman
Ryan Wesley Routh after arrest

Trump

What we know about suspect in Trump assassination attempt

Adriana Gomez Licon

Trump

Residents who live near Trump golf club saying this after assassination attempt

Zitlali Solache
Maria Sachs Rolando Barrero.png

Trump

'Shocked and saddened': Democratic leaders weigh-in on assassination attempt

Joel Lopez
Trump

National Politics

Trump: Law enforcement was 'absolutely outstanding' responding to gunman

Justin Boggs
A black SUV was pulled over and a suspect was taken into custody believed to be connected to a shooting incident at Trump International in Palm Beach County.

Trump

'See something, say something': Woman says she saw suspect's SUV surrounded

Aja Dorsainvil
ROUTH TRUMP PIC.jpg

Trump

Suspect in custody after apparent attempted assassination of Trump

Samantha Roesler

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.