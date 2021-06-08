Whistleblower Rebekah Jones suspended from Twitter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones was suspended by Twitter.

Speaking to ABC 27 Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders, Jones said this suspension was due to her "overzealous" sharing of a recent Miami Herald article and expects her account would be returned shortly.

“Maybe sharing that article 50 times was a few times too many,” Jones said.

Rebekah Jones tells me this suspension was due to her "overzealous" sharing of a recent @MiamiHerald article. She expected her account would be returned shortly. pic.twitter.com/ZhQ2qve6kJ — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) June 7, 2021

Governor Ron DeSantis' officer released the following statement regarding Jones' suspension:

"This decision was long overdue. Rebekah Jones is the Typhoid May of COVID-19 disinformation and has harmed many hardworking DOOH employees with her defamatory conspiracy theories.

I hope someone will ask Ms. Jones why she thinks she got suspended - will she allege that Governor DeSantis is somehow behind Twitter's decision? That would be deeply ironic if she tried to spin that falsehood into her conspiracy theory, given the Governor's stance on Big Tech."

.@GovRonDeSantis’ office on Rebekah Jones Twitter suspension pic.twitter.com/a5jR0YTRtb — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) June 7, 2021

Jones got whistleblower status a year after being fired for repeatedly violating the agency’s policy about communicating with the media.

Rebekah Jones had raised questions about Florida’s COVID-19 data after being ousted as the data’s curator.

State officials said she was fired for insubordination after being reprimanded several times, according to state records.