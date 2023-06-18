Water spout spotted on Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department has spotted a small water spout on Clearwater Beach.
The water spout was spotted near lifeguard tower 2.
Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department says two people went to the hospital with minor injuries after being struck by flying debris.
