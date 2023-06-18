Watch Now
Water spout spotted on Clearwater Beach

Posted at 11:02 AM, Jun 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-18 11:02:28-04

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department has spotted a small water spout on Clearwater Beach.

The water spout was spotted near lifeguard tower 2.

Clearwater Fire & Rescue Department says two people went to the hospital with minor injuries after being struck by flying debris.

