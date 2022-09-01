Video shows man attack woman, steal necklace in front of her 3 children

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are trying to identify a man who attacked a woman and stole her necklace – all in the presence of her children.

The crime occurred Aug. 23 near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.

Surveillance video released Wednesday showed the woman entering a grocery store when a man followed her through the parking lot, approached her from behind and grabbed her necklace as she walked inside. The video showed him punch her in the face and then run off.

Broward Sheriff's Office Broward Sheriff's Office deputies are trying to locate this man who was seen on surveillance video attacking a woman in front of her three children and stealing her necklace, Aug. 23, 2022, in North Lauderdale, Fla.

BSO investigators also released several other surveillance videos showing the man arrive in a Nissan, parking in the back of the plaza and seemingly target the woman, who was walking with her three children.

Anyone who recognizes the thief is asked to contact Detective Robert Sokol at 954-321-5018.