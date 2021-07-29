Veteran and his family receive heartwarming welcoming to new home in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A hero's dream of owning a home has finally come true in Pasco County.

Retired Army Sergeant Javier Torres and his family were welcomed to their fully furnished four-bedroom home Wednesday morning.

Torres and his wife, Stephanie, have dreamed of owning their own home where they could not only raise their family but also establish a positive support system for Javier.

In 2004, Torres was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan. Since returning home, Torres has had to fight a new battle against his injuries and PTSD, which have made life a little harder for him and his family.

The Torres family was chosen to receive the brand-new mortgage-free home in Land O’Lakes Just before Christmas.

“This is truly a dream come true for our family, and I cannot wait to watch my kids grow up in this beautiful home. We are so grateful and appreciative of everyone who made this happen,” said Torres.

The home was donated by PulteGroup through the company’s Built to Honor program in partnership with nonprofit Operation FINALLY HOME.

“It is a privilege for all of us here at Pulte to be able to give back in such a meaningful way,” said Sean Strickler, President of PulteGroup’s West Florida division. “We loved working with the entire Torres family to build them a home to meet their needs, and now we can’t wait to welcome them home so they can begin this next chapter of their lives.”

Since 2013, the Built to Honor program has delivered homes to more than 60 veterans and their families as they transition out of the military and into a new phase of their lives. As a top homebuilder, providing a home is the best way for PulteGroup to give back to the nation’s service members.

