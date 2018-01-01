Unicorn, lime wedge, 'Sushi' ring in new year in Key West

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) - Thousands of people were expected to attend kitschy New Year's Eve celebrations in the southernmost city in the continental U.S.



Just before midnight, a female impersonator named Sushi descended in a giant red high-heel shoe lowered from a balcony onto Key West's Duval Street.



In the Key West Historic Seaport, a "pirate wench" was lowered from the top of a tall ship's mast. A conch shell, a Key lime wedge, a unicorn and a tuna also dropped at bars across the island.



Revelers in Key West were escaping the frigid temperatures blasting much of the country. The National Weather Service expected temperatures Sunday to hover in the low 70s.



More than 200 dachshunds paraded with their owners through Key West earlier Sunday as a prelude to the evening's festivities.

