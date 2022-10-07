Two additional disaster recovery centers open in Lee and Sarasota counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that two additional Disaster Recovery Centers would be opening in Sarasota and Lee counties to help Floridians who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.
WATCH NOW: Governor Ron DeSantis in Daytona Beach
Governor DeSantis Delivers an Update on Hurricane Ian at Frank Rendon Park https://t.co/OPsxktrtQ9— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 7, 2022
These centers are operated by the Department of Economic Opportunity, in conjunction with more than 10 agencies, to provide a one-stop shop for individuals or businesses that need help recovering from the storm.
Disaster Recovery Centers are located at:
Sarasota County
Shannon Staub Library
4675 Career Lane
North Port, FL 34289
Lee County
Fort Myers DMS Building
2295 Victoria Ave.
Ft. Myers, FL 33901
Lakes Regional Library
15290 Bass Road
Fort Myers, FL 33919
The Disaster Recovery Centers will include the Initial Payment Center for people to meet with insurance companies to file claims, and for the insurance company to issue checks to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.
There are also mental health professionals who can offer counseling and support to those in need.
The centers include internet and cellular access.
Along with volunteer groups, representatives from the following state agencies, partners, and federal organizations currently on-site and available to help survivors and provide individual and business assistance include:
- Florida Division of Emergency Management
- Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
- Office of Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, Jimmy Patronis
- Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation
- Florida Department of Children and Families
- Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs
- Florida Office of Insurance Regulation
- Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
- Enterprise Florida, Inc.
- Legal Services of North Florida
- CareerSource Southwest Florida
- CareerSource South Florida
- CareerSource Pasco Hernando
- Florida Small Business Development Center Network (SBDC)
- U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)