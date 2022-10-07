Two additional disaster recovery centers open in Lee and Sarasota counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that two additional Disaster Recovery Centers would be opening in Sarasota and Lee counties to help Floridians who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian.

WATCH NOW: Governor Ron DeSantis in Daytona Beach

Governor DeSantis Delivers an Update on Hurricane Ian at Frank Rendon Park https://t.co/OPsxktrtQ9 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 7, 2022

These centers are operated by the Department of Economic Opportunity, in conjunction with more than 10 agencies, to provide a one-stop shop for individuals or businesses that need help recovering from the storm.

Disaster Recovery Centers are located at:

Sarasota County

Shannon Staub Library

4675 Career Lane

North Port, FL 34289

Lee County

Fort Myers DMS Building

2295 Victoria Ave.

Ft. Myers, FL 33901

Lakes Regional Library

15290 Bass Road

Fort Myers, FL 33919

The Disaster Recovery Centers will include the Initial Payment Center for people to meet with insurance companies to file claims, and for the insurance company to issue checks to Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian.

There are also mental health professionals who can offer counseling and support to those in need.

The centers include internet and cellular access.

Along with volunteer groups, representatives from the following state agencies, partners, and federal organizations currently on-site and available to help survivors and provide individual and business assistance include: