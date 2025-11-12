Trump-backed Byron Donalds faces growing field in 2026 Florida governor’s race

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s 2026 Republican race for governor is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in years, with several prominent conservatives either officially in or weighing a run to succeed Gov. Ron DeSantis.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, backed by President Donald Trump, remains the early frontrunner but is now facing new pressure from former House Speaker Paul Renner, and potentially, a newcomer in James Fishback, who teased his own entry this week.

Renner formally announced his bid back in September, telling voters he wants to defend Florida’s conservative record while tackling tough challenges.

“So after a lot of prayer and with the support of my family, I’m running for governor, because I believe I’m the guy that can stand in and defend the Florida we love, but also address challenges,” Renner said in his September interview.

Fishback, a financial executive, has signaled he’s mulling a run. First reported by Politico — and later in a social post this week — he wrote that Floridians are “hungry for a leader who will build on Governor Ron DeSantis’ historic record.”

“Here’s a crazy idea,” Fishback said in a video message, Tuesday, “let’s let the voters of Florida decide who our next governor is going to be.”

Fishback has criticized Donalds as having “done nothing” during his time in D.C. He’s also taken shots at the president’s idea of a 50-year mortgage and called for an end to the federal H-1B visa program.

“My vision, if I run, is different,” Fishback said online. “It’s to build on Governor DeSantis’ historic record. To make it easier to buy a home, raise a family, get a great-paying job and retire with dignity.”

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins continues to keep Floridians guessing about his next move. Though he hasn’t declared, Collins told us last week he’s “a lot closer” to a decision and emphasized he’ll only enter the race after earning voters’ trust.

“Never, never do I want politicians to jump into a race just because they think they’re owed this because an online blog said something,” Collins said. “Listen to the people. Do what’s right. Fight for those things that matter. So more to follow. How’s that?”

The lieutenant governor, a former Green Beret and DeSantis ally, seems likely to earn the governor’s endorsement. It’s considered one of the most valuable in Florida Republican politics after DeSantis’ nearly 20-point re-election win in 2022.

Still, Donalds’ campaign remains formidable. He’s amassed a significant war chest, continues to draw major GOP endorsements from figures like U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, and will headline another high-dollar fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago in January. Tickets reportedly range from $5,000 to $100,000.

The growing field suggests Republicans are bracing for an intense and expensive fight leading up to the 2026 primary, even as Democrats mount their own contest between Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and former GOP congressman David Jolly.