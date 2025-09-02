Tourists and locals packed Florida beaches this Labor Day holiday

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Even as Florida posts record tourism numbers, some business owners remain weighed down by the lasting economic impact of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The day after Labor Day is considered by many as the beginning of the so-called "slow" season at beaches across Florida. So, getting as much business before the season ramps back up is essential.

Tampa Bay 28 visited Pass-a-Grille to talk to locals and tourists about what the quaint beach community means to them.

Tourists and locals flock to the beach for the Labor Day holiday

"This is the place to come to… It's a vibe," Richard Senato told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska. "You've got to come support local instead of going to the West Coast or going overseas. Come to Florida. Florida's got the most beautiful beaches in the country. I'm chilling on the beach, just getting the sun, grabbing the vibes, having some food, just hanging out with people."

According to Visit Florida, the state broke a previous record for tourists visiting the Sunshine state, "welcoming a record-breaking 34.4 million travelers in the second quarter of 2025. This all-time high for second-quarter visitation further cements Florida's reputation as the nation's premier travel destination. These results are proof of Florida's enduring draw and the state's commitment to delivering outstanding experiences for visitors from across the country and around the world."

Governor Ron DeSantis said, "Florida continues to lead the way as the nation's top travel destination. People from all over the world come to the Free State of Florida to take advantage of our top-tier attractions, great weather, and our commitment to public safety. Today's record numbers are a testament to the work we've done to make Florida the most appealing state to visit in the nation."

Overseas visitation rose by 11.4% over the year to reach 2.3 million, with an additional 640,000 Canadian tourists visiting Florida.

In April, Paluska reported on Canadians boycotting Florida due to the political atmosphere.

The Visit Florida data from last year shows an estimated 739,000 Canadians visited Florida—a drop of about 99,000.

The owner of SEASALT Vacations told Paluska the offseason rental market is "brutal." Hendrik Bisanz says between now and Christmas, they rely on bookings from foreigners. He said, "It hasn't looked this empty in ten years."

Rick Falkenstein, owner of the Hurricane Seafood Restaurant, told Paluska, "We're blessed. We're bouncing back. We've had a great season. We had a great turnout of our locals, and it continues to go each day, a little bit better. Sure, you have your downturn when kids go back to school in August, but it's going to bounce up like this past weekend. Florida tourism, Pinellas County, Hillsborough County tourism, they go out and they advertise and they're doing the right things."

While some businesses, like Hurricane, are getting back to normal, it's not the same for everyone.

In August, Paluska reported on businesses still struggling on St. Pete Beach.

Their message is to support local and to let people know they are open.

Visit Florida data indicate domestic visitors accounted for 91.5% of the total, overseas visitors for 6.7%, and Canadian visitors for 1.9%.