The Latest: FBI charges Rozier, Billups among 31 sports figures in betting probe

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups have been arrested in connection with a federal investigation into sports betting, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn said Thursday.

Documents show that 31 people have been charged.

FBI Director Kash Patel and other law enforcement officials are releasing more information at a news conference in New York.

Chauncey Billups

Billups was known as “Mr. Big Shot” as an NBA player Billups played for Boston, Detroit, Toronto, Denver, Minnesota, the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers. He won the Joe Dumars Trophy, the NBA’s sportsmanship award, in 2009 while playing for his hometown Denver Nuggets. Now 49, he’s in his fifth season as Portland’s coach, compiling a 117-212 record. Billups signed a multi-year contract extension with the Trail Blazers this year Billups was a five-time All-Star with an NBA playing career that spanned 17 seasons, including a championship with Detroit in 2004. He was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame last year. The Blazers did not release terms of its coaching deal with Billups when it was announced in April. Portland missed out on the postseason for the fourth straight year under Billups, but they expressed confidence in the team’s future.

What is a ‘prop bet’ and why are they a concern?

Posts still online from March 23, 2023 show that some bettors were furious with sportsbooks that evening when it became evident that Rozier was not going to return to the Charlotte-New Orleans game after the first quarter, with many turning to social media to say that something “shady” had gone on regarding the prop bets involving his stats for that night. A prop is a type of wager that allows gamblers to bet on whether a player will exceed a certain statistical number, such as whether the player will finish over or under a certain total of points, rebounds, assists and more.

The NBA has expressed concerns about prop bets, and other sports have also openly worried about the potential for manipulation. Such bets — and bettors losing on them — have also exposed athletes to often hateful criticism from both fans in arenas and online.

The exact charge or charges Rozier faces haven’t been made public. FBI Director Kash Patel and other law enforcement officials were expected to provide more information at a news conference in Brooklyn on Thursday.

This case was brought by the same U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn that previously prosecuted ex-NBA player Jontay Porter, whose sentencing is set for Dec. 10. The former Toronto Raptors center pleaded guilty to charges that he withdrew early from games, claiming illness or injury, so that those in the know could win big with “prop bets” — wagering that he would underperform expectations.

Rozier was arrested in Orlando early Thursday Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was in uniform as the Heat played the Magic in Orlando Wednesday evening — though he did not play. Hours later, he was taken into custody in Orlando. The team didn’t immediately comment on his arrest.