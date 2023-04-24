Watch Now
Temporary splash pad closure due to power pole replacement in North Port

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Due to a Florida Power & Light (FPL) power pole replacement project a splash pad in North Port will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

The Atwater Community Park will be closed while FPL works on the replacement.

The city of North Port wants to thank the community for its patience and understanding.

