Tampa Bay Lightning head to the White House to celebrate back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, center left, hoists the Stanley Cup and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, right, hoists the Conn Smythe Trophy during the NHL hockey Stanley Cup champions' Boat Parade, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Posted at 8:37 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 08:37:47-04
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Tampa Bay Lightning will head to the White House on Monday to celebrate the team's back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.
The team will join President Joe Biden on the South Lawn for an event at 2 p.m.
It's the team's first visit to the White House.
