T-Mobile waiving overcharge fees

T-Mobile has announced that customers in certain counties of Florida and Georgia who are impacted by Hurricane Ian and are not already on unlimited plans will not pay overage charges.
The company is waiving unlimited talk, text and data from Sep. 28 to Oct. 3 for the following counties in Florida and Georgia :
- Florida: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Saint Johns, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia and Wakull
- Georgia: Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Clinch, Echols, Glynn, Lanier, Lowndes and Ware