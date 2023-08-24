Suspects arrested in statewide marine GPS theft ring

KEY WEST, Fla. — Deputies in the Florida Keys announced the arrests of 10 men linked to a "well-organized and sophisticated marine GPS theft ring" operating throughout the state.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Wednesday to announce the arrests of the Miami-Dade County residents.

Sheriff's spokesman Adam Linhardt said the investigation began in May when deputies and Miami-Dade police began observing suspect vehicles in Miami in connection with marine thefts in Monroe County.

Investigators gathered cellphone data that linked them to the crimes.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

"I'm happy to announce these thieves are behind bars," Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. "I want to thank our law enforcement partners, particularly Miami-Dade police, the Collier County Sheriff's Office and State Attorney Dennis Ward's office for their shared commitment to stopping and prosecuting these cases. Our message: If you commit these crimes in Monroe County, you will end up in jail."

Linhardt said cellphone data led to the discovery of potential target areas in 17 Florida counties, including Charlotte, Lee, Collier and Sarasota.

All 10 suspects were arrested Tuesday. One suspect remained at large Wednesday.