State pushes new safety recommendations as hurricane season begins

FLORIDA — New safety tips, a sales tax break, and a revived home hardening program. State officials have said they were ready for the 2022 hurricane season and urged Floridians to do the same.

ABOVE-AVERAGE SEASON

For a seventh consecutive year, weather experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season. They give it a 65% chance of higher than typical activity and estimated between three to six "major hurricanes" from June 1 to November 30.

LEARNING FROM LAST YEAR

The potential for more storms had officials at the Florida Division Emergency Management making improvements as the season began.

Director Kevin Guthrie is starting his second year in the top spot. He told us recently DEM will bolster supply chains after experiencing issues during last season.

“We’ve gotten with all of our county partners and state partners to find out what they’re having issues with now, what they may have issues with inside of a disaster,” said Guthrie. ”And then, we’re communicating those things up to FEMA.”

Guthrie said taking stock and alerting federal officials now could help ensure speedy distribution of supplies later when time is of the essence. He called it the biggest takeaway from last year.

NEW SAFETY TIPS

Guthrie also said DEM has started promoting two new safety campaigns this year. The first is to keep gas tanks half full this season. The director said it would ensure enough fuel to evacuate ASAP without worrying about long lines at the pump.

“That way, if they have to evacuate, they’re already halfway there,” Guthrie said. “They have got a half a tank of gas, they don’t necessarily have to get bogged down inside their evacuation area to fill up their gas tank.”

The second recommendation— seek friends and family first if you need to leave your home. Shelters, Guthrie said, should be a last resort.

“Going to a shelter is certainly not the best situation,” he said. “You’re in there with a lot of people. You’re separated on a 20-square-foot platform. It’s just not a perfect place to be. If it’s the last thing you can get to, go to a school— go to a shelter and seek assistance. But, go to friends and family first.”

TAX BREAKS AND MORE

And there are plenty of other things the state is doing to help this year. A sales tax holiday continues through June 10 on disaster prep items like portable generators, batteries, radios, and more.

Plus— in July— My Safe Florida Home starts. The revived 16-year-old grant program provides homeowners up to $10,000 for strengthening their property against hurricanes.

Lawmakers renewed it during the special session in hopes of helping curb a different crisis— skyrocketing property insurance.

HURRICANE GUIDES

Several Florida politicians have also offered hurricane guides to help Floridians understand threats and create emergency plans. The overarching message from all of them, prepare now before it's too late.