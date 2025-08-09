SPACE STATE BATTLE: Florida seeks NASA HQ amid historic cuts

FLORIDA — Florida’s political leaders continue to double down on a bold mission — to bring NASA’s headquarters to the Sunshine State. But the proposal is colliding with warnings from prominent Democrats and former astronauts, who say the Trump Administration’s plans for deep cuts to the agency threaten to undermine U.S. space dominance.

Florida’s Space Coast is already well known for breathtaking moments like the race to the moon but many in Florida’s Congressional Delegation say we can do better, seeking more local investment in the nation’s vital space program. Florida Congressman Byron Donalds is among them, now pushing to relaunch historic sites like Pad 37 at Cape Canaveral. Once the home to some of the Apollo missions, upgrading it — says Donalds — is now “critical to solidifying the Sunshine State as the dominant Space State for years to come.”

“I get the Texas folks and what they want to see with the history behind Houston,” Donalds said. “But that's just it. It's the history behind Houston. All of the actual work is being done in Florida, so of course, it makes sense to have all the work be done in Florida, with NASA, with our commercial partners, etc.”

But that’s just the nose cone of a broader ambition. Donalds joins Governor Ron DeSantis, Senators Rick Scott and Ashley Moody, and nearly the entire Florida delegation in calling for NASA’s headquarters to move south and scrap plans for a new building in Washington.

Back in February, DeSantis called the D.C. project a “waste of taxpayer money.”

“Pocket the $500 million, half a billion, and it probably will end up costing a billion, knowing how these things work,” he said. “Move the headquarters to Cape Canaveral. There's already renovations going on. They're already expanding.”

Florida’s federal lawmakers have filed bills in the U.S. House and Senate to make it happen. But besides getting through Congress — a feat of its own — the move would still likely require major expense. They have yet to advance.

Meanwhile, some prominent voices in Florida politics are raising red flags about the bigger picture. Former NASA Administrator Bill Nelson called the moment an emergency during a press conference in DC, last month.

“This sign says it — we’re in an emergency,” Nelson said, pointing to deep budget cuts proposed by the Trump Administration.

The White House is seeking to slash what it considers waste with a historic, near 24% cut to NASA's 2026 fiscal year budget. Much of the reduction would hit the agency’s science research efforts.

“The consequences of cuts like this are to threaten what ought to be exalted, which is safety, safety,” Nelson warned. “Step forward. Speak out. Speak your mind. There's an exact reverse that is going on now in agencies like NASA.”

Although the signing of the Trump mega bill last month sets aside billions for key NASA programs, a near 47% cut to the agency’s science spending remains in the proposed budget.

Some good news for those worried about the NASA cuts — at the moment, the U.S. Senate doesn’t seem to be a fan. They’re moving a version that rejects them and fully funds science programs. What the House will do when lawmakers return from summer break remains to be seen.