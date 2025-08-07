Scientists discover third manta ray species after 15-year research journey

FLA. — After 15 years of research, scientists have confirmed the discovery of a third manta ray species, named Mobula yarae or the Atlantic manta ray, off the coast of Florida, according to the Marine Megafauna Foundation.

The discovery validates a prediction made by marine biologist Dr. Andrea Marshall in 2009, who suspected there might be more than the two previously recognized manta ray species.

Mobula yarae, named after Yara, a Brazilian water spirit, has distinctive "V-shaped" shoulder patches that help differentiate it from other manta ray species, according to MMF.

The journey to confirm this discovery involved extraordinary efforts by researchers, including midnight specimen rescues, cross-country transportation of frozen manta rays, and even an encounter with law enforcement during their scientific mission, MMF said.

Scientists describe this finding as witnessing "evolution happening in real time," providing crucial insights for manta ray conservation efforts worldwide.

