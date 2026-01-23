Rural Florida counties sound alarm as House advances sweeping property tax changes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House moved forward Thursday with one of its most aggressive property tax proposals, brushing aside sharp warnings from rural counties and cities that say the plan could hollow out local services if voters approve it in 2026.

The proposal would gradually phase out non-school homestead property taxes, a move supporters frame as long-overdue relief for homeowners but critics warn would leave local governments scrambling to replace millions in lost revenue.

Rural counties sound alarm as House advances sweeping property tax changes

The debate unfolded as county officials from across the state were already in Tallahassee for “Rural County Day,” urging lawmakers to slow down or abandon the plan altogether.

“I mean, there’s no way to make up this money,” said Paul Carlisle, who warned lawmakers that small, rural counties lack alternative revenue sources.

Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse said the gradual phase-in isn’t as helpful as it might seem.

“The phase-in component of it is actually worse than the alternative, because what this is, is, it’s conditioning our citizens to accept a lower quality of life over time,” Kruse told the House Ways and Means Committee.

Concerns weren’t limited to rural areas. Officials from larger counties, including Pinellas, also cautioned that the proposal could shift costs rather than eliminate them.

“We’ll need to look at making up that revenue in other areas,” said Rene Flowers. “So it could potentially be an increase in your stormwater sewer fees. It could be an increase in your sanitation fees. It certainly will be an increase for Parks and Recreation.”

Under the House proposal, the homestead exemption would increase by $100,000 each year, eventually eliminating non-school property taxes on primary residences if approved by voters.

Supporters argue the plan is necessary to address affordability and rising property tax bills, and say local governments will need to adapt just as families have.

“We are not asking counties and cities to do anything that Florida families aren’t having to do,” said Monique Miller, the proposal’s sponsor. “Times have been tough, and we are all working off of fixed incomes…We’re asking them to do exactly what Florida families are having to do.”

Miller added that the phased approach gives local governments time to adjust, noting that the first-year impact would represent only a fraction of overall property tax collections.

“If the voters decide that this is the path forward, then I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of tough conversations about how they’re going to be able to deliver services to their communities,” she said.

Republicans largely rallied behind the proposal, framing the debate as one of taxpayers versus government spending.

“The fundamental question to me is, do people exist to fund governments and to serve governments, or do governments exist to serve people?” said Alex Rizo, R-Miami.

Democrats pushed back, warning the tax cuts could come at the expense of critical services.

“We should not be cutting property taxes,” said Dianne Hart, D-Tampa. “There are too many vital services that people need that we’re going to take away.”

The proposal is one of several property tax ideas still under consideration in the House, and it remains unclear which version — if any — will ultimately reach voters. The Senate is weighing its own options, with Senate President Ben Albritton saying he wants to get the policy right before rushing it to the ballot.

“I believe the premise of getting it right before we get it done quickly, that matters most,” Albritton said. “And I believe that would matter most to Floridians.”

Governor Ron DeSantis has not yet released a detailed property tax plan, though he has floated broad ideas and suggested a possible special session later this spring. For now, the future of Florida’s property tax overhaul remains uncertain.