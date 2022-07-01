Riviera Beach student gets perfect score on SAT

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — There aren't too many people that ace the SAT exam. The numbers say less than one percent score a perfect 1600. For a parent, it's a dream come true.

Senior-to-be, Justin Ricketts will have his pick of colleges nationwide with scholarships lined up.

"I actually found out my score during 1st period the day the scores came out," Justin Ricketts said.

He said he was sitting around with friends in class when they checked their scores all at the same time.

"It was a bit of like, ah ok something is not right here. I looked over it a couple of times and it kind of sunk in. I was like, ok it was a good feeling when it sunk in," he said.

Justin scored a perfect 1600 on the SAT exam. His score puts him in the top one percent of the roughly two million test-takers. So, of course, the question is how much did this kid study?

"The night before, I reviewed some geometry skills that would be on there. Maybe some writing skills that they might test, so I had to make sure I knew. I did like some little reviews here and there," he said.

Justin will be a senior at Suncoast Community High School in the fall. Throughout his high school career, he's been a straight-A student. He said his parents have played a huge part in his success.

"I would like to say it's all me, but you never know. It's something they've done since the beginning, basically, " said Justin.

WPTV Staff Justin did this interview from M.I.T. He's participating in a six-week summer program that takes in 80 students from around the world to conduct research on neuroscience.

"Oh definitely. I think honestly with regards to everything I feel like I am," he said.

Justin said the M.I.T. program ends three days before school starts up again. So, he's not going to have much time to relax this summer.

M.I.T. is one of the schools he's looking to attend.