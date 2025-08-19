Resident calls My Safe Florida Home application process 'terrible letdown'

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The My Safe Florida Home portal has opened up to some residents.

The application process for Group 2 — "low-income homeowners" of any age — opened up Monday.

We received an email from Dennis Mensch, a Boca Raton homeowner frustrated that he may not be eligible for the program this year.

WPTV first talked with Mensch in June, who has been waiting more than a year to apply for a $10,000 grant through the My Safe Florida Home program. However, he is now facing a big disappointment.

"I was shocked," Mensch said. "I plugged the info in and about a week, maybe two weeks after that, I went into the system to check it, and low and behold, I'm in Group 5," Mensch said.

"Which means you're out? asked WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny.

"Basically yes," Mensch said.

When we spoke with Mensch earlier this year, he said he was still in Group 3, which is for "moderate-income" residents 60 and older. This is the same spot he landed in last year before the money for inspections ran out.

"It is a terrible letdown because I thought that this year I would at least get the inspection, and if they ran out of money again, maybe the following year I'd actually get the grant," Mensch said.

This year, Group 5 was eliminated from the program, a decision that surprised many homeowners.

"Folks are disappointed, we've heard from some of those, but for the time being, this is what we're going to work on obviously, those eligibility criteria are subject to change in future years if the legislature deems it appropriate," Steven Fielder, the director of the My Safe Florida Home program, said.

Meanwhile, Mensch, who's retired, suspects the income formula may have moved him out. Now, he is looking for answers.

Currently, the program has four groups that qualify for the $10,000 grants, prioritizing low- and moderate-income residents and seniors.