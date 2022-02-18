Watch
Rescue dog kills Oakland shelter worker

Posted at 1:09 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 13:25:11-05

A large dog fatally mauled a longtime volunteer at a Florida animal shelter who was trying to help it acclimate to humans after it was found in the Everglades.

Pam Robb died in Thursday’s attack at the 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida shelter near Fort Lauderdale.

Robb’s wife, Angie Anobile, said Robb had been working with the female mixed-breed dog since it arrived about a month ago. She said the dog pulled Robb to the ground by the arm and attacked her.

The shelter had rescued the 100-pound dog about a month ago and had named her Gladys.

The dog is now in the custody of animal control officials.

