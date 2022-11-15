Reports of robbery lead to officer-involved shooting in Sarasota County

Watch Now
Posted at 12:59 PM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 12:59:56-05

SARASOTA, Fla. — An officer-involved shooting occurred on Tuesday morning after officials responded to reports of a robbery, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Sarasota PD said they responded to reports of a robbery near Beneva Road and Fruitville Road around 10:36 a.m. Shots were fired several minutes later.

Sarasota PD stated that the suspect is currently in stable condition and that the officer is uninjured. They also said the officer will be placed on paid administrative leave.

