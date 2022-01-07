Watch
NewsState

Actions

Repairs complete on Key West buoy as fire suspects announced

items.[0].image.alt
City of Key West via AP
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Key West, Fla. Police are searching for two people who burned a part of Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy early New Year’s Day after setting a fire near the landmark tourism icon.
buoyburned-ap.jfif
Posted at 7:32 AM, Jan 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-07 07:32:49-05

KEY WEST, Fla. — Restoration has been completed on Key West’s Southernmost Point marker, one of the most photographed landmarks in the Florida Keys, following damage from a fire intentionally set early New Year’s Day.

City public works staff finished repainting the marker Thursday night. It designates the southernmost land point in the continental United States, a replica of a marine navigational buoy with red, yellow, black and white stripes.

Key West police have announced charges against two men suspected of torching a Christmas tree next to the landmark buoy. The Fox affiliate in Orlando cites police identifying 21-year-old David B. Perkins, Jr. of Leesburg, and 21-year-old Skylar Rae Jacobson of Henrietta, TX as suspects in the case.

Both face charges of criminal mischief.

The 20-ton concrete monument, installed beside the Atlantic Ocean in 1983, bears lettering that proclaims it stands just 90 miles from Cuba.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4