Police: Officers kill man who pointed rifle at traffic

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Florida police fatally shot a man after they say he pointed a military-style rifle at cars and then at officers who arrived in response.

Tarpon Springs police say they responded about 9:25 p.m. Saturday and found the man at an intersection. They opened fire when he pointed the rifle at them, hitting him numerous times, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No further details were immediately available.

Tarpon Springs is a city of 23,000 about 30 miles northwest of Tampa.