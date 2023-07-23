Police investigate after 3 suitcases found with woman's remains in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Police in Delray Beach on Saturday are continuing to investigate after three suitcases with a woman's remains were found floating in the water Friday.

At 4:03 p.m., police said they received a 911 call of a suspicious item in the water along the Intracoastal Waterway near the 1000 block of Palm Trail in Delray Beach.

When officers arrived, they said they found a suitcase with human remains inside.

A short time later, two other suitcases were found containing human remains at nearby locations along the Intracoastal at Southeast Seventh Avenue and Casuarina Road.

The George Bush Boulevard Bridge was blocked off over the Intracoastal.

The victim's remains were taken to the medical examiner's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

This is an ongoing investigation.