Watch
NewsState

Actions

Plane crash lands at Venice golf club

No injuries reported
items.[0].image.alt
Venice Police
Plane crash lands at Venice golf club, no injuries reported
Plane Crash
Posted at 2:32 PM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 15:49:48-04

VENICE, Fla. — Police in Venice say there are no reported injuries after a pilot was forced to crash land a small plane at a golf club on Thursday morning.

The Cessna 172, which was carrying two people, was forced to make an emergency landing at the Lake Venice Golf Club around 10 a.m. due to engine trouble. The plane came to a final rest upside down.

The golf club is west of the Venice Municipal Airport. Venice Police, Fire Rescue and airport staff all responded to the crash.The FAA has been notified.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings - STARTING SEPTEMBER 13th