Pink set to give away 2,000 banned books at South Florida concerts

Pop singer Pink says she will give away 2,000 banned books at her two shows in South Florida this week.

The singer is teaming up with literacy and free speech group PEN America and Florida bookseller Books & Books for the giveaway.

The singer took to her Instagram to express her love and passion for books and explained why she is doing this.

"Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that's why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools," Pink said in a statement.

Pink has concert stops at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Tuesday and Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Wednesday.

As part of her "Trustfall Tour," the singer will give away four books that have appeared in PEN America's Index of Banned Books: "The Family Book," by Todd Parr, "The Hill We Climb," by Amanda Gorman, "Beloved," by Toni Morrison, and a book from "Girls Who Code," founded by Reshma Saujani.

The singer first made the announcement Sunday during an Instagram live with PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel and Gorman.

Representatives with PEN American said more than 40% of all book bans in the U.S. occurred in Florida school districts.

The group said 33 school districts in Florida have accounted for 1,406 book ban cases.