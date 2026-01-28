‘People’s Dreams Are on the Line’: Immigration policy sparks emotional Florida Capitol showdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Immigration enforcement took center stage at the Florida Capitol this week, as Democratic lawmakers and immigrant advocates warned that aggressive tactics, both in Florida and nationally, are spreading fear and eroding public trust. That’s as Republicans argued tougher laws are making communities safer.

The latest on the protests in Tallahassee:

Florida Democrats push back on aggressive immigration enforcement

The debate comes amid heightened national tensions following recent immigration enforcement actions in Minnesota and protests across the country. At a packed Capitol press conference, Florida advocates tied those concerns to policies playing out closer to home.

State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, pointed to the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti during a federal operation as a warning sign, accusing immigration agents of operating without sufficient accountability.

“They can do anything they want, even including executing a United States citizen… in broad daylight,” Smith said.

Smith is sponsoring the VISIBLE Act, legislation that would require immigration and law enforcement officers conducting public-facing enforcement to clearly identify themselves and limit the use of masks. Supporters say the bill is about transparency and safety; critics argue it could hamper enforcement operations.

Alongside Smith, state Rep. Dotie Joseph, D-Miami, outlined a broader proposal dubbed the Florida Economic Prosperity and Immigration Act. The bill would roll back mandatory E-Verify requirements for private businesses, expand occupational licensing, and restore in-state tuition benefits for some immigrant students.

“We stand at a crossroads where we need to decide what kind of world we want to live in,” Joseph said.

Advocates also highlighted personal stories from Floridians impacted by the loss of in-state tuition, including Daniel Jaen, who said the policy change threatens long-term educational and career plans.

“It’s really disappointing to see that it’s no longer an option, and it comes at a consequence to people’s dreams,” Jaen said.

Republican leaders, however, continue to defend Florida’s hardline approach. Gov. Ron DeSantis said this week that the state’s enforcement partnerships and detention programs, includes facilities like “Alligator Alcatraz,” have removed people who pose a threat and reduced costs for taxpayers.

“It certainly made a difference here in Florida,” DeSantis said. “That makes the community safer.”

GOP lawmakers are also pushing even stricter measures this session, including a universal E-Verify requirement that would mandate work authorization checks for all employees statewide. Supporters say the system is already widely used and manageable for businesses.

“I assure you that this is not burdensome to small businesses,” said Rep. Berny Jacques, R-Clearwater.

But the proposal faces uncertainty in the Florida Senate, where similar efforts have stalled in past years. Senate President Ben Albritton said earlier this month he’s unsure whether there’s enough support among senators to move the bill forward.

“I don’t know the answer to that question,” Albritton said. “I really don’t.”

With the Legislature only in week three of the 60-day session, lawmakers on both sides say there’s still time for bills to gain momentum, and for the intense political negotiations over immigration policy to continue.