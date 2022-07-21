1
National
Witnesses describe being 'ambushed' by Parkland gunman
WPTV Staff
9:20 AM, Jul 21, 2022
National
Former students describe terrifying moments of Parkland massacre
WPTV Staff
11:54 AM, Jul 20, 2022
National
Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty of Parkland gunman
The Associated Press & Scripps National
8:33 AM, Jul 18, 2022
Covering Florida
Parkland shooter's penalty trial begins
Associated Press
6:44 AM, Jul 18, 2022
National
Parkland jurors must manage trial stress on their own
The Associated Press
1:29 PM, Jul 02, 2022
Covering Florida
Defense seeks to dismiss some evidence in Parkland gunman's trial
WPTV Staff
7:26 PM, Jun 28, 2022
National
Parkland parent reflects on Texas shooting
Nadeen Yanes
5:53 AM, May 25, 2022
Covering Florida
Jury selection in school shooter's trial upended by T-shirt
TERRY SPENCER, Associated Press
12:36 PM, May 23, 2022
Covering Florida
Judge was assigned to school shooter case at random
TERRY SPENCER, Associated Press
11:27 AM, May 13, 2022
National
Parkland shooter's jury search restarts amid dispute
Scripps National & The Associated Press
4:31 PM, Apr 25, 2022
Parkland Shooting
Parkland shooter's jury selection starting over
Peter Burke
8:54 AM, Apr 25, 2022
Covering Florida
Parkland families reflect on safety reforms after shooting
Forrest Saunders
5:44 AM, Apr 05, 2022
Covering Florida
Jury selection begins in Parkland shooter penalty phase
Associated Press
7:21 AM, Apr 04, 2022
National
DOJ settles with families of Parkland shooting
NEWSY
12:49 PM, Mar 17, 2022
Covering Florida
Flags flown at half-staff for Parkland victims
WFTX Digital Team
5:29 AM, Feb 14, 2022
Covering Florida
Parkland school shooter's sentencing trial delayed until April
WPTV News Staff
11:51 AM, Feb 02, 2022
Covering Florida
Judge: Jurors can see Parkland shooter's Instagram photos
Associated Press
1:24 PM, Jan 24, 2022
National
Parkland school shooter's sentencing trial delayed until February
WPTV Staff
8:37 PM, Dec 29, 2021
National
Man charged in Parkland shooting pleads guilty to all counts
Scripps National
2:52 AM, Oct 20, 2021
National
Parkland school massacre families settle suit with district
The Associated Press & Scripps National
12:36 PM, Oct 19, 2021
National
Parkland school shooting suspect plans to plead guilty
Scripps National
2:05 AM, Oct 15, 2021
Covering Florida
Parkland shooter facing additional charges
Cashara Quinn
6:01 AM, Oct 04, 2021
National
Parkland school shooting suspect can't be called 'animal'
The Associated Press & Scripps National
5:37 PM, Sep 03, 2021
National Politics
Biden vows to tackle gun violence 3 years after Parkland
Kyle Hicks
10:46 AM, Feb 15, 2021
Election 2020
Parkland graduates eager to vote in presidential election
WPTV Staff
3:52 PM, Oct 30, 2020
National
Parkland school shooting case remains in limbo
CURT ANDERSON, AP Legal Affairs Writer
3:09 PM, Aug 25, 2020
