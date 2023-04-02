North Port Police celebrate World Autism Awareness Day

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The North Port Police department is celebrating World Autism Awareness Day.
To celebrate the NPPD hosted its annual Autism Awareness Event on Sunday.
It was available for local families to spend time together but also spend time with local law enforcement officials.
The NPPD wants to thank everyone who joined to celebrate the great community they get to protect and serve.
— North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) April 2, 2023