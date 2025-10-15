Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New Florida bill would require teachers to take an oath

Elizabeth Ruiz
FLA. — Lawmakers filed House Bill 147 into the Florida Senate, Monday. The bill would require teachers to take an oath. It would state:

"I do solemnly swear [or affirm] that I will support, protect, and defend the Constitution and Government of the United States and the Constitution and Government of the State of Florida; that I am duly qualified for employment as a classroom teacher in this state; that I will well and faithfully perform the duties of a classroom teacher in a professional, independent, objective, and nonpartisan manner; that I will uphold the highest standards of academic integrity and professional ethics; that I will foster a respectful learning environment for all students, which promotes critical thinking, civic responsibility, and lifelong learning; and that I will serve as a positive role model in both conduct and character, so help me God."

If passed, it would take affect July 1, 2026.

