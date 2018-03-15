Navy jet crashes near Key West, two died after being ejected from plane

CNN
6:18 PM, Mar 14, 2018
7:08 AM, Mar 15, 2018

AIR BASE, KUWAIT - MARCH 27: A U.S. Navy F-18 comes in for a landing after being diverted from its aircraft carrier March 27, 2003 on an air base in Kuwait. Flights were delayed in the afternoon for a second day due to poor visability as Operation Iraqi Freedom continues with a strategic air campaign. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

Paula Bronstein
Copyright Getty Images

Two naval aviators have been declared dead after their FA-18 fighter jet crashed off the coast of Key West, Florida, on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., the US Navy announced on Twitter.

The two-person crew ejected, Navy Cmdr. Mike Kafka said. The Navy added that the jet, which was on a training flight, is part of Strike Fighter Squadron 213, known as the Blacklions.

Rescue crews recovered both aviators from the water, the Navy said in a tweet. They were taken by ambulance to Lower Keys Medical Center.

The jet crashed on approach to Naval Air Station Key West, and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to the tweet.

"We are sad to report that both aviators have been declared deceased," the Naval Air Forces' tweet said. "Their families are in our prayers. Per policy, we will withhold notification pending NOK notification."

President Donald Trump tweeted early Thursday morning, "please join me with your thoughts and prayers for both aviators, their families and our incredible US Navy."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top