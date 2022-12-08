Most migrant workers in Florida don't have health insurance

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Migrant workers are essential in getting us the produce we find in our local supermarkets. Though they are essential workers, most of them are either underinsured or don’t have health insurance at all.

The job of a migrant farmer can be daunting. They work long hours, oftentimes from sun up to sun down, all in an effort to feed their families and put Florida’s produce on our tables.

“Imagine if everyone in the fields is sick,” said Isaret Jeffers. “Who’s going to do the picking? Who’s going to build homes? Who’s going to work in construction? Who’s going to clean hotels?”

Isaret Jeffers runs a non-profit organization called Colectivo Arbol. They advocate for the needs of our local migrant workers.

I asked her to tell me about the experience of being a migrant worker without health insurance.

“A few weeks ago, various people from the community called me wanting support and wanting to collect money for a lady that has cancer,” said Jeffers.

Jeffers said the cancer is Stage 4 and that the chemotherapy and radiation treatments will cost about $60,000.

“$60,000. Where are the people going to get that from? Aside from that, there’s no insurance that covers them,” she said.

But Jeffers said, so far, the community has raised about $10,000, which is enough for two rounds of chemotherapy.

“There’re many more cases in the fields. For example, people who suffer a lot from allergies, achy bones, their backs hurt from working so much. Also, mental health, depression,” said Jeffers.

It’s estimated that about 200,000 migrant workers in our state are either underinsured or have no insurance at all.

“In this region, there’s about 10,000 or so that live in this Wimauma area,” said Dr. Norman Beatty with the University of Florida Health.

UF Health and other organizations recently held a healthcare event in Wimauma to fill that void.

“We’re here providing access to health services. Many of the families in our community do not have access to health care and health insurance,” said Teresita Matos-Post with Beth-El Farmworker Ministry.

“It’s arduous work, and that’s why they need these services even more. They’re putting their body through a heck of a toll,” said John Diaz with CAFÉ Latino.

Hundreds of migrant workers showed up on the only day they have off in order to get health screenings and testing for diabetes and high blood pressure. They also received dental care and COVID-19 vaccinations.

“We’re also going to be testing against Chagas disease, which is a neglected tropical disease. It has an effect on our Latin American population,” said Dr. Beatty.

As for Jeffers, she told me when most migrants become sick, they continue to work.

“It’s very important for us that there’s immigration reform because it would provide for a fuller life. We could have more dignified living conditions, health care. That is the most important," she said.