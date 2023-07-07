Mobil Meth lab discovered at Florida Welcome Center

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) busted and arrested two people for trafficking and manufacturing Methamphetamine near a Florida Welcome Center.

On Thursday, the FHP conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected of having an illegal window tint.

The vehicle was stopped on I-95 southbound near the Florida Welcome Center.

At the time of the stop, FHP says the driver, a 42-year-old female, and a 41-year-old male passenger were on the way to Apopka, Florida, from Charleston, South Carolina.

FHP says during the investigation, the trooper noticed both individuals displayed numerous visual and behavioral indicators of the illegal use of narcotics.

Upon requesting consent to search the vehicle, the trooper located liquid and crystal methamphetamine along with the materials used to make both.

The chemicals used to make methamphetamine are hazardous, flammable, and pose various health risks to anyone inhaling or ingesting it.

According to FHP Methamphetamine can also cause severe burns if they come in contact with the skin.

FHP says both suspects were transported to the Nassau County Jail and will be charged with trafficking, possession, and manufacturing of Methamphetamine.