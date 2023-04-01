Missing St. Pete toddler's body found in pond

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After more than 24 hours of searching, St. Pete Police confirmed a missing 2-year-old boy was found dead Friday evening and his father now faces two counts of first-degree murder.

The body of Taylen Mosley was found by Dell Holmes Park, on Lake Maggiore.

Authorities said Friday they spotted an alligator in a pond with an object in his mouth. The object turned out to be Taylen.

The toddler had been missing since his mother's body was found in an apartment Thursday afternoon.

Police said the body of Pashun Jeffery, 20, was found around 2:30 p.m. after being stabbed multiple times at the Lincoln Shores Apartments.

St. Pete Police immediately began searching for Taylen after Jeffery was found.

An investigation revealed that Taylen's father was at Jeffery's apartment with cuts on his hands and arms around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Police Chief Anthony Holloway said during a press conference Friday.

He then left and checked himself into a hospital, where Chief Holloway said he remains today.

Police said Jeffery's family became concerned when they did not hear from her on Thursday. Her family told police they last saw her and her child alive around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The St. Pete Police Department said neighbors told police they heard a commotion around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Officers searched the mother's vehicle, which was located in the parking lot of the complex, and drones were deployed to search the waters around the complex.