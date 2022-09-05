Watch Now
'Michael Myers' spotted at Florida beach during Labor Day weekend

Todd Brandon Easter via WOFL
Posted at 8:06 AM, Sep 05, 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A man dressed up as horror icon Michael Myers was spotted strolling along a beach in Florida during the Labor Day weekend.

Todd Easter told Fox affiliate WOFL he was at Panama City Beach early Sunday morning when he spotted the pale-faced slasher from a condo building.

Despite being known for not being the friendliest person around, Easter says ‘Michael’ was very well-mannered this time.

"He was actually really respectful of beachgoers and especially young children," Easter said. "He didn’t force his way into anyone's space until they gave him permission."

The mystery man dressed as the ‘Halloween’ star hung out at the beach for about 45 minutes before leaving. The photos went viral on social media.

"Awesome! Tis the season for a little Michael," one viewer wrote.

Another said,"I'm just glad he is taking some time for himself before his busy season."

