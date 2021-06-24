Miami building collapse causes massive emergency response

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) - A beachfront condo tower has partially collapsed in the Miami-area town of Surfside.

Multiple fire and rescue teams rushed to the area early Thursday as part of a massive search and operation.

A family reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives at 9302 Collins Avenue. If you have family members that are unaccounted for or are safe, please call 305-614-1819 to account for them. pic.twitter.com/ksQ9LubG8V — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

Authorities had no word yet on casualties or details of how many people lived in the building.

Officials haven't yet said what may have caused the collapse. Photos and video from the scene show the collapse that affected half the tower.

The collapse sent a cloud of debris through the neighborhood, coating cars up to two blocks away with a light layer of dust. Piles of rubble and debris surrounded the area just outside the building.