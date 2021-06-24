Watch
Miami building collapse causes massive emergency response

According to a tweet early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, a partial building collapse in Miami caused a massive response from the department.
Posted at 5:47 AM, Jun 24, 2021
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) - A beachfront condo tower has partially collapsed in the Miami-area town of Surfside.

Multiple fire and rescue teams rushed to the area early Thursday as part of a massive search and operation.

Authorities had no word yet on casualties or details of how many people lived in the building.

Officials haven't yet said what may have caused the collapse. Photos and video from the scene show the collapse that affected half the tower.

The collapse sent a cloud of debris through the neighborhood, coating cars up to two blocks away with a light layer of dust. Piles of rubble and debris surrounded the area just outside the building.

