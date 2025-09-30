Marion County teen fabricated shooting, abduction story that sparked massive search, sheriff says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County teen who claimed he was shot and abducted earlier this week fabricated the entire story, according to Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.

Caden Speight, 17, sparked a massive search effort when he texted his family claiming he had been shot and kidnapped, according to reports. The Marion County Sheriff's Office worked non-stop with state and federal agencies to investigate the reported crime.

"Because of their hard work, the initial details that Caden texted to his family, were proven to be false. Completely made up," Woods said.

Investigators found evidence of a single gunshot where Speight left his truck, but his claims of being shot and abducted were quickly disproven, according to the department. Evidence showed Speight had bought a bicycle, tent and camping supplies just before reporting the incident.

"Caden simply rode away towards Williston while the rest of us were left to think the worst and my team was working in overdrive to solve this case," Woods said.

To continue the deception, Speight shot himself in the leg with a handgun he had been carrying, causing a non-life-threatening injury before walking to a roadway where citizens in Williston found him, according to the sheriff.

"There is zero chance that Caden's gunshot wound came from any type of assailant," Woods said.

The sheriff said potential charges and the taxpayer cost of the large-scale investigation are being considered. The case remains under investigation as evidence is still being processed.

Woods noted that his detectives have questions for Speight, but his parents are refusing to allow investigators to speak with him.