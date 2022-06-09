Man ejected from vehicle in fatal Manatee County crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a crash where a 57-year-old Lake Charles man was killed.

According to FHP, around 5:20 AM Thursday, a man was driving south on US 19 near the intersection of Ken Hubbard Road when he traveled off the roadway. The vehicle entered the grass shoulder and collided with the cement pavement and overturned.

The driver was ejected from his vehicle and came to rest on the grass.

The crash remains under investigation; no further information at this time.