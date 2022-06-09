Watch
NewsCovering Florida

Actions

Man ejected from vehicle in fatal Manatee County crash

Florida Highway Patrol
WFTX Digital
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 3:04 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 15:13:49-04

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a crash where a 57-year-old Lake Charles man was killed.

According to FHP, around 5:20 AM Thursday, a man was driving south on US 19 near the intersection of Ken Hubbard Road when he traveled off the roadway. The vehicle entered the grass shoulder and collided with the cement pavement and overturned.

The driver was ejected from his vehicle and came to rest on the grass.

The crash remains under investigation; no further information at this time.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4