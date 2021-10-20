Watch
NewsState

Actions

Man arrested in the murder of Officer Yandy Chirino

Posted at 5:34 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 05:34:09-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge has ordered an 18-year-old man to be held without bond in the fatal shooting of a South Florida police officer.

Judge Tabitha Blackmon on Tuesday also ordered Jason Banegas to undergo a mental health screening at the request of his lawyer. He's accused of shooting Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino in the face Sunday night following a suspicious incident call in a neighborhood.

Court records show Banegas had been released from a Miami-Dade County jail last month. He now faces charges including premeditated felony murder, resisting an officer with violence, armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm. 

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4