Man arrested for stealing 69 birds

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 44-year-old man has been arrested for stealing 69 birds from their cages at a home in Lake Worth Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBCSO) says Damian Ramallo is facing felony charges of armed burglary, and grand theft.

PBCSO says the thefts occurred Wednesday morning behind a home in Lake Worth Beach.

A PBCSO spokesperson said the resident returned home to discover that her birds had been stolen: 20 cockatoos, 20 pigeons, 15 canaries, 10 baby cockatoos, and four parakeets.

Security video showed a man wearing a dark hat with an orange brim, a blue sweatshirt with Spanish-language writing on it, and blue jeans outside the home shortly after 8:30 a.m.

About an hour later, Barbera said, the same bearded man returned, this time wearing a camouflage jacket.

During the investigation, PBCSO determined Ramallo to be the suspect who burglarized the home and stole over $10,000 in Conure birds.