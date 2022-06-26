Lightning strikes boat, Coast Guard rescues 7 people

CLEARWATER, FLa. — Seven people were rescued by the Coast Guard Saturday after their boat was struck by lighting in Clearwater.

According to the press release, the 39-foot personal vessel was hit by lightning near the 100 offshore in Clearwater, Florida.

An MH-Jayhawk helicopter from the Coast Guard Air Station hoisted the five women and two men without any medical concerns and returned them to the air station where they met with their families.

"Lightning storms are routinely encountered in the Florida maritime environment and can pose a significant hazard to boaters. Fortunately, the boaters, in this case, were well prepared with all necessary safety equipment including an EPIRB, flares, and a marine VHF radio to ensure a quick and efficient rescue."



Lt. David McKinley, Coast Guard Pilot

The owner of the boat is currently coordinating with commercial salvage to recover the boat.

To access the video of the boat getting struck by lightning click here.