Tournament held in Jupiter to help veterans with PTSD

Saturday morning a golf tournament in Jupiter raised money to help veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder transition into civilian life. It’s a grassroots effort that impacts many lives.

"He's not with us anymore he's, he's resting in Arlington," said Donald Bischoff, the step-father of the late Major Samuel Mark Griffith.

"As long as we say our hero's name. They're never forgotten," said his sister Renee Nickell in a speech Saturday afternoon.

Nickell’s brother, a war hero, was killed by a sniper in Afghanistan in 2011.

His mom is still grieving. "The fact that so many come out to participate, and honor my son. It's truly very fulfilling and gratifying," said Kathi Bischoff.

"We're raising money for the coalition which is unbelievable, and Kathy's son. He lives on," said David Cavanaugh who was participating in the tournament.

"Our organization provides retreats here in Jupiter for combat-injured and ill service members and their families. And we pay 100% of their expenses to bring them into our area to give them some respite," said Mary Hinton with the Renewal Collation.

Kathi’s husband, Donny, camps out at Jumby Bay and Jupiter signing people up, helping to raise money for the Renewal Coalition. "He has this folder like I said he's got his ink pens ready to go. He's handing out flyers. Donny's there on time every day waiting for people," said volunteer Donna Thies.

Eager to get people signed up early, “Collecting money trying to get from all them dead beats,” said Donny Bischoff.

The golfers avoid Donny, "Well they do, they know I'm there, they don't want to come in, they know I'm looking for money," said Bischoff.

“ In February, I think we started and he asked for the news for our team and I said why do you need them now Donnie, and he said, 'I gotta give him to the guys in Abacoa' and I said you realize they print those scorecards, the day before,” said one golfer.

Donny says this year the golf tournament is expected to make $50,000 to $60,000.

“It gives him some kind of purpose, to help me through my grief process,” said Kathi.

“We don't want people to forget that Sammy gave us life for this country,” said Donny.