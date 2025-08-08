MIAMI, Fla. — A South Florida judge has placed a temporary restraining order against new construction at the controversial immigration facility nicknamed "Alligator Alcatraz."

Fox 4's Eric Lovelace spoke to those at the center of the lawsuit:

Judge temporarily halts new construction at Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz' immigration facility

The order will remain in effect for 14 days while environmental groups and the federal government battle in court.

"What the judge ordered was, she said no new construction, no new infrastructure, no new lighting," said Elise Bennett with the Center for Biological Diversity, who was present in the courtroom.

Fox 4.

Environmental advocates argue the facility threatens ongoing conservation efforts in the area.

"Having trucks coming in and out is a threat to the restoration of the everglades," Bennett said.

"We have been fighting for weeks to stop activities at this site," she added.

The ruling was celebrated by members of the Miccosukee Tribe, who have opposed the facility's development.

"Just burst into applause and cheering," said Curtis Osceola, a member of the Miccosukee Tribe.

Fox 4.

Osceola described the decision as a morale boost for the tribe, though he acknowledged there's still a long legal battle ahead.

"We'll take the small victory today, but there's still a lot more to go," Osceola said.

A spokesman for Florida’s attorney general, James Uthmeier said:

“Judge Williams’ order is wrong, and we will fight it. However, it does not shut down Alligator Alcatraz, which will continue to send illegal aliens back to where they came from," said Jeremy Redfern, Florida Attorney General Director of Communications.

The Governor's Office echoed that sentiment.

"Today's ruling by an activist judge will have no impact on immigration enforcement in Florida. Alligator Alcatraz will remain operational, continuing to serve as a force multiplier to enhance deportation efforts," said Alex Lanfranconi, Communications Director for the Governor's office.

The order only applies to new construction, meaning all current detainees will remain at the facility and operations will continue while the case proceeds. All parties are set to return to court next Tuesday, August 12th, at 10 a.m.

Previous Coverage:

Conservation groups intend to sue US agencies over 'Alligator Alcatraz' environmental violations