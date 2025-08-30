Immigration attorney says 'Alligator Alcatraz' is far from closed despite potential detainees being moved out

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Despite rumors that the immigration detention facility known as "Alligator Alcatraz" could soon be empty, an immigration attorney believes the legal battle over the facility is far from over.

Fox 4's Eric Lovelace clarifies if the facility is closing or not:

On Wednesday, Fox 4 obtained a state email that suggested the number of people inside could soon be down to zero. But an attorney said there's still a long way to go.

"Far from done, so far from done," said Katie Blankenship, an attorney for the Sanctuary of the South.

Legal activity surrounding the facility has been busy, preliminary injunctions, multiple lawsuits, appeals and leaked emails. But Blankenship, who is a plaintiff in one of those lawsuits, said reducing the population at the facility means almost nothing.

"Emptying the facility, frankly doesn't do much," Blankenship said.

Blankenship has represented several clients inside the detention center. Despite rumors of closure, she says her lawsuit is still active.

"Our case has to continue, because ICE can simply refill this facility tomorrow," Blankenship said.

Blankenship's case focuses on First Amendment issues. She said the state has provided inadequate access to legal counsel for people detained at the facility.

"That's standard, I can just go, 'hey I'm a lawyer and I need to see my client', and they go okay, but I can't do that in the Everglades," Blankenship said.

Since it's classified as a class action lawsuit, if she wins the case, it would establish legal access for past, present and future detainees at the facility.

But as far as the facility closing, that will only happen with a court order or with the Department of Homeland Security doing so voluntarily.

